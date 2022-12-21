Body Shop headline bill of promising young Orlando underground acts at Will's this week

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Body Shop play Will's Pub this week - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Body Shop play Will's Pub this week

In sound and attitude, this exciting young bill on Wednesday is pure underground.

Between the primitive and evocative garage rock of Body Shop, the deep post-punk moods of new band the Synthetics, the EBM beats of KT Kink and the dark synth-pop of Altar Boy, the lineup cuts an excellent cross-section through Orlando’s most interesting edges and overflows with some of the city’s rising subterranean stars.

It’s a state-of-the-scene sampler that’s probably the most current thing happening this week.

(8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Will’s Pub, $10-$12)

Event Details
Body Shop, The Sythetics, Altar Boy, KT Kink

Wed., Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$10-$12

Tags:

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
