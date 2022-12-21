Body Shop headline bill of promising young Orlando underground acts at Will's this week

In sound and attitude, this exciting young bill on Wednesday is pure underground.
Between the primitive and evocative garage rock of Body Shop, the deep post-punk moods of new band the Synthetics, the EBM beats of KT Kink and the dark synth-pop of Altar Boy, the lineup cuts an excellent cross-section through Orlando’s most interesting edges and overflows with some of the city’s rising subterranean stars.
It’s a state-of-the-scene sampler that’s probably the most current thing happening this week.
(8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Will’s Pub, $10-$12)