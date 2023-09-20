Bobby Callender returns to Orlando to perform his psych masterpiece two nights in a row

Callender first came to Orlando last summer, holding court at the Timucua Arts Foundation like a glam Sun Ra for two sold-out nights to perform his criminally overlooked 1972 psychedelic masterpiece The Way. This was a one-off engagement, not repeated anywhere else in the country.
Now Callender will be back at Timucua to mark the 55th anniversary of another musical gem, Rainbow. The performer-composer will be backed by a 10-piece psychedelic rock ensemble with sitar and tabla. Imagine David Axelrod with the vocal chops of Nina Simone. Be forewarned: This show will sell out.
7 p.m., Sept. 22-23, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $30.
