Bobby Callender returns to Orlando to perform his psych masterpiece two nights in a row

Celebrate the 55th anniversary of ‘Rainbow’

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Bobby Callender returns to Orlando for another weeknd stand - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Bobby Callender returns to Orlando for another weeknd stand
Psychedelic-soul enigma Bobby Callender returns to Orlando to perform the songs of another lost classic from his adventurous discography.

Callender first came to Orlando last summer, holding court at the Timucua Arts Foundation like a glam Sun Ra for two sold-out nights to perform his criminally overlooked 1972 psychedelic masterpiece The Way. This was a one-off engagement, not repeated anywhere else in the country.

Now Callender will be back at Timucua to mark the 55th anniversary of another musical gem, Rainbow. The performer-composer will be backed by a 10-piece psychedelic rock ensemble with sitar and tabla. Imagine David Axelrod with the vocal chops of Nina Simone. Be forewarned: This show will sell out.

7 p.m., Sept. 22-23, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $30.

Event Details
Bobby Callender

Bobby Callender

Fri., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. and Sat., Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

Buy Tickets

$5
Location Details

Timucua Arts Foundation

2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

407-595-2713

5 events 74 articles

