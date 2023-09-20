Bobby Callender returns to Orlando to perform his psych masterpiece two nights in a row

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman Bobby Callender returns to Orlando for another weeknd stand

Location Details Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South 407-595-2713 5 events 74 articles

Psychedelic-soul enigma Bobby Callender returns to Orlando to perform the songs of another lost classic from his adventurous discography.Callender first came to Orlando last summer, holding court at the Timucua Arts Foundation like a glam Sun Ra for two sold-out nights to perform his criminally overlooked 1972 psychedelic masterpiece. This was a one-off engagement, not repeated anywhere else in the country.Now Callender will be back at Timucua to mark the 55th anniversary of another musical gem,The performer-composer will be backed by a 10-piece psychedelic rock ensemble with sitar and tabla. Imagine David Axelrod with the vocal chops of Nina Simone. Be forewarned: This show will sell out.