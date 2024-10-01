Blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. announces 2025 concert in Orlando

Clark, fresh off a stint opening for the Rolling Stones on their U.S. tour, kicks off his own headlining jaunt in mid-February in Reno before crossing the country and winding down with a handful of Florida dates in mid-March.
Gary Clark Jr. plays the Hard Rock Live on Friday, March 14, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, through Ticketmaster.
