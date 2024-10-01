Blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. announces 2025 concert in Orlando

Clark is touring behind new album 'JPEG RAW'

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 3:10 pm

click to enlarge Gary Clark Jr. comes to Orlando in 2025 - Photo by Mike Miller
Photo by Mike Miller
Gary Clark Jr. comes to Orlando in 2025
Grammy-winning blues-rocker Gary Clark Jr. hits the road next spring to hype up his eclectic new album JPEG RAW, and he is coming to Orlando.

Clark, fresh off a stint opening for the Rolling Stones on their U.S. tour, kicks off his own headlining jaunt in mid-February in Reno before crossing the country and winding down with a handful of Florida dates in mid-March.

Gary Clark Jr. plays the Hard Rock Live on Friday, March 14, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Hard Rock Live

6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

407-351-5483

hardrock.com/orlando


Matthew Moyer

September 25, 2024

