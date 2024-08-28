Blues and soul firebrand Eugene Snowden celebrates his birthday at Lil Indie's

This weekend sees the grand old (relatively speaking!) man of Orlando soul-punk mark an- other solar return playing his heart out. Snowden is on very familiar turf at Lil Indie’s, where he used to hold court weekly with his Ten Pints of Truth residency.
Expect raw and ragged blues from a man who’s been through it and lived to sing the tale.
8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Lil Indie’s, free.
Event Details
Location Details
