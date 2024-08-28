Blues and soul firebrand Eugene Snowden celebrates his birthday at Lil Indie's

Many happy returns!

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 12:43 pm

Eugene Snowden celebrates his birthday at Indie's
Photo by Mike Dunn
Eugene Snowden celebrates his birthday at Indie's
Eugene Snowden may not live in Orlando at present — familial obligations took him elsewhere — making his shows a more rare commodity, but any time he graces a local stage, it’s like he never left.

This weekend sees the grand old (relatively speaking!) man of Orlando soul-punk mark an- other solar return playing his heart out. Snowden is on very familiar turf at Lil Indie’s, where he used to hold court weekly with his Ten Pints of Truth residency.

Expect raw and ragged blues from a man who’s been through it and lived to sing the tale.

8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Lil Indie’s, free.

Location Details

Lil Indie's

1036 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

willspub.org


Matthew Moyer

August 28, 2024

