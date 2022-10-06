Blue Bamboo Center and Swamp Sistas team for a tuneful Orlando fundraiser for hurricane relief

click to enlarge
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Beth McKee and Her Funky Time Band
Winter Park's Blue Bamboo Center will be buzzing with activity over Halloween weekend, as the venue teams up with Swamp Sistas La La Foundation to hold a two-day benefit show for local hurricane relief efforts.
The Blue Bamboo Festival for Hurricane Relief, organized and curated by Blue Bamboo's Chris Cortez and Beth McKee of the Swamp Sistas, will raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida's efforts to get food into the hands of locals impacted by Hurricane Ian.
The two-day event will feature a Swamp Sistas jam Saturday curated by McKee with Cortez picking the lineup for a jam session for Sunday.
Tentative lineups thus far, with more payers likely TBA:
Saturday, Oct. 29
Beth McKee's Swamp Sistas La La: Beth McKee, Renee Arozqueta, Ka Malinalli, Rachel Decker, George Dimitrov, Kayonne Riley, Juan Perez and Grant Peyton.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Chris Cortez Presents Blue Bamboo All Stars: Michael Andrew, Michelle Mailhot, Michelle Amato, Suzy Park Hosmer, Jeff Rupert Quartet, Cigano Swing, Greg Parnell, Paul Parker, Chuck Archard, Walt Hubbard, Marco Bojorquez, Doug Mathews, John Redfield, Dave MacKenzie, Eddie Marshall, Marty Morell, Richard Drexler and Ben Kramer.
"Every musician we know wanted to be involved. That is the kind of community we live in," said an appreciative Cortez in a press statement.
Tickets are already available online for both Saturday
and Sunday
through the Blue Bamboo Center.
–
