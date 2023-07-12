Blue Bamboo marks a seventh-anniversary milestone with Orlando Jazz Orchestra

click to enlarge image courtesy Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

Winter Park jazz venue Blue Bamboo marks a seventh-anniversary milestone with the band that first christened their stage.

The Orlando Jazz Orchestra's performance is set to include seminal selections from the oeuvres of Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Artie Shaw, Harry James and more mainstays of the big band era.

OJO musical director Greg Parnell is a former road manager and drummer for the Glenn Miller Orchestra, so there's a steady hand at the helm. The orchestra, meanwhile, counts among its membership some of the best jazz musicians in Central Florida.

3 p.m. Sunday, July 16, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park, bluebambooartcenter.com, $30-$45.