Bloom Dream, Flowers for Emily and Soap Box Derby bring big, woolly sonics to Orlando's Framework Coffee

Miami’s Bloom Dream have a vast sound that swathes the dynamics and emotion of post-hardcore with the mystique of shoegaze. Orlando’s Flowers for Emily straddle similarly stirring ground with their emo-gaze, and Soap Box Derby are some of the newest local shoegaze hopefuls.
8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, Framework Craft Coffee House, $12-$15.
