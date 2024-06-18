Blink-182 kick off 'One More Time' tour in Orlando this week

After co-vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge rejoined in Blink-182 in 2022 — after a seven-year absence — the band released a track, “Edging,” to mark the occasion. This tour serves as further notice of the trio being back together, revisiting hits like “I Miss You” and “All The Small Things” and even releasing new music — like recent album One More Time.
With openers jxdn and Pierce the Veil, the audience is sure to have nostalgic flashbacks of, say, skating around the neighborhood listening to Collide With the Sky ... or other emo anthems to soothe the bruises from falling off said board.
7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, Kia Center, $130.
