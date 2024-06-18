BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Blink-182 kick off 'One More Time' tour in Orlando this week

Pierce the Veil and jxdn open the night

By on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 2:01 pm

Blink-182 play Orlando this week - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Blink-182 play Orlando this week
Pop-punk icons Blink-182 and emo band Pierce the Veil may very well make fans want to “take off their pants and jacket,” and who would blame them with this hot lineup?

After co-vocalist and guitarist Tom DeLonge rejoined in Blink-182 in 2022 — after a seven-year absence — the band released a track, “Edging,” to mark the occasion. This tour serves as further notice of the trio being back together, revisiting hits like “I Miss You” and “All The Small Things” and even releasing new music — like recent album One More Time.

With openers jxdn and Pierce the Veil, the audience is sure to have nostalgic flashbacks of, say, skating around the neighborhood listening to Collide With the Sky ... or other emo anthems to soothe the bruises from falling off said board.

7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, Kia Center, $130.

Event Details
Blink-182, Pierce the Veil

Thu., June 20, 7 p.m.

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$30-$250
Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

