Blake Shelton to play intimate gig at his Ole Red Orlando bar in September

That’s Mr. Gwen Stefani to you

By on Thu, Aug 31, 2023 at 2:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Blake Shelton headlines his I-Drive bar in September - Photo courtesy Blake Shelton/Facebook
Photo courtesy Blake Shelton/Facebook
Blake Shelton headlines his I-Drive bar in September
Country star Blake Shelton is set to headline his own Ole Red Orlando's Main Stage Concert Series in September — and we're crying nepotism. (Joking.)

Shelton takes the stage at his I-Drive bar and venue at the end of September to cap off Ole Red's Main Stage Concert Series. The audience for this very intimate gig — the last time Shelton played here properly, it was at Amway Center — will be made up of contest winners only.

To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Shelton's club gig, you ned only buy tickets to see Kiss America (guess who they cover) at Ole Red on Thursday, Sept. 7.  Buyers will automatically entered into the Shelton raffle. This is the second contest-winner show for Shelton at Ole Red; he did it last in 2022.

Blake Shelton plays Ole Red Orlando's Main Stage Concert Series on Friday, Sept. 29. Enter to purchase tickets and hence to win Blake tickets through Ole Red.

Location Details

Ole Red Orlando

8417 International Drive, Orlando I-Drive/Universal

321-430-1200

2 articles

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Will’s Pub marks 28th anniversary with long weekend's worth of live music starting Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Will's Pub celebrates 28 years this weekend

Nostalgic grooves reign supreme when DJ Icey, DJ Magic Mike, DJ Sandy and more take over House of Blues

By Bao Le-Huu

DJ Icey headlines a night of Orlando Breaks icons over Labor Day weekend

Dethklok and Babymetal bring animated and OTT metal sounds to the Orlando Amphitheater this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Brendon Small brings his animated metal supergroup Dethklok to Orlando this weekend

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

Also in Music

Orlando percussionist Evan Shafran releases long-awaited solo platter 'Dawn of the Technosexuals'

By Bao Le-Huu

Evan Shafran steps out on his own with exquisitely weird new album

Central Floridian death metal band Cynic comes into focus again, 30 years later

By Matthew Moyer

Cynic

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando concert and event cancellations this week due to Idalia

Winter Park venue Blue Bamboo Center puts out SOS fundraising request after rent apparently tripled

By Matthew Moyer

Blue Bamboo is facing a triple-rent increase
More

Digital Issue

August 30, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us