Blake Shelton to play intimate gig at his Ole Red Orlando bar in September

Shelton takes the stage at his I-Drive bar and venue at the end of September to cap off Ole Red's Main Stage Concert Series. The audience for this very intimate gig — the last time Shelton played here properly, it was at Amway Center — will be made up of contest winners only.
To enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to Shelton's club gig, you ned only buy tickets to see Kiss America (guess who they cover) at Ole Red on Thursday, Sept. 7. Buyers will automatically entered into the Shelton raffle. This is the second contest-winner show for Shelton at Ole Red; he did it last in 2022.
Blake Shelton plays Ole Red Orlando's Main Stage Concert Series on Friday, Sept. 29. Enter to purchase tickets and hence to win Blake tickets through Ole Red.
Location Details
