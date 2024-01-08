Black Wick, Wave Temples, Tegu and more present a night of adventurous Florida ambient music

Thursday eve at the 'dust

By on Mon, Jan 8, 2024 at 12:45 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Black Wick tours through Stardust with Floridian ambient luminaries this week - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Black Wick tours through Stardust with Floridian ambient luminaries this week
This bill is a mighty roundup of notable experimental talent from around the state. Floridian ambient artists Wave Temples, Tegu and Justin Depth craft soundtracks that tap the latent pulse of the environment and orchestrate it just enough to turn background sounds into microcosmic new-age symphonies.

Of particular local note is that this four-city Florida run is the first tour for Central Florida’s own Black Wick, the rising musical guise of Joshua Rogers, who is the outsider genius behind eminent vaporwave label Illuminated Paths and video act Broken Machine Films.

Other Orlando notables on this tour kickoff include the inimitable Zoya Zafar and Brian Phillips’ ominous drone act Anatolya.

Event Details
Wave Temples, Tegu, Justin Depth, Black Wick, Zoya Zafar, Anatolya

Wave Temples, Tegu, Justin Depth, Black Wick, Zoya Zafar, Anatolya

Thu., Jan. 11, 8 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

6 events 71 articles
Stardust Video and Coffee

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando music luminaries gather to reflect on the year that was

By Matthew Moyer

State of the scene: Orlando music luminaries gather to reflect on 2023

Jacuzzi Boys, Audible Parts and Country Westerns whip up a frenzy Friday in Winter Park

By Bao Le-Huu

Jacuzzi Boys, Country Westerns and Audible Parts play Conduit Friday

Folk music icon Judy Collins plays Orlando's Plaza Live in mid-January

By Matthew Moyer

Judy Collins plays Orlando

Orlando's newly remodeled Plaza Live hosts K-pop heartthrobs VAV

By Grayson Keglovic

K-pop heartthrobs VAV play the Plaza Live Tuesday

Also in Music

Blue Bamboo announces move to Packing District and show series at other Orlando venues

By Matthew Moyer

New digs for the Blue Bamboo Center on Orange Blossom Trail

It’s time for this year’s superlatives in Orlando music: the annual Undie Awards

By Bao Le-Huu

Sistamatic

Orlando music luminaries gather to reflect on the year that was

By Matthew Moyer

State of the scene: Orlando music luminaries gather to reflect on 2023

Orlando-rooted goth act Bestial Mouths gets remixed by some of the City Beautiful's best and strangest

By Bao Le-Huu

Bestial Mouths get remixed by some of Florida's finest
More

Digital Issue

January 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us