Black Wick, Wave Temples, Tegu and more present a night of adventurous Florida ambient music

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Black Wick tours through Stardust with Floridian ambient luminaries this week

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393

This bill is a mighty roundup of notable experimental talent from around the state. Floridian ambient artists Wave Temples, Tegu and Justin Depth craft soundtracks that tap the latent pulse of the environment and orchestrate it just enough to turn background sounds into microcosmic new-age symphonies.Of particular local note is that this four-city Florida run is the first tour for Central Florida’s own Black Wick, the rising musical guise of Joshua Rogers, who is the outsider genius behind eminent vaporwave label Illuminated Paths and video act Broken Machine Films.Other Orlando notables on this tour kickoff include the inimitable Zoya Zafar and Brian Phillips’ ominous drone act Anatolya.