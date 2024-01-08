Black Wick, Wave Temples, Tegu and more present a night of adventurous Florida ambient music

Of particular local note is that this four-city Florida run is the first tour for Central Florida’s own Black Wick, the rising musical guise of Joshua Rogers, who is the outsider genius behind eminent vaporwave label Illuminated Paths and video act Broken Machine Films.
Other Orlando notables on this tour kickoff include the inimitable Zoya Zafar and Brian Phillips’ ominous drone act Anatolya.
