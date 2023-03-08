Black metal legends Rotting Christ are ending their U.S. tour in Orlando

click to enlarge Thoto by David Parham Rotting Christ end their first U.S. tour in years in Orlando

Absolute legends and black-metal innovators Rotting Christ steer their unholy Under Our Black Cult tour into the Conduit this week for the final show of this monumental jaunt, joined by Carach Angren and Gaerea.It's still melting our brains that the Greek metal lifers have undertaken an extensive North American tour in 2023, but the horned one works in mysterious ways.Improbably for a genre defined in some part on nihilistic self-destruction, Rotting Christ have remained creatively consistent and questing throughout a career spanning decades — from their black metal genre-defining 1993 albumthrough the recentThe tandem of brothers and founding members Sakis and Themis Tolis are making this show their only Florida stop, so if it's not sold out by the time you read these eldritch etchings, we'll be very surprised.