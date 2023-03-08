Black metal legends Rotting Christ are ending their U.S. tour in Orlando

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Rotting Christ end their first U.S. tour in years in Orlando - Thoto by David Parham
Thoto by David Parham
Rotting Christ end their first U.S. tour in years in Orlando

Absolute legends and black-metal innovators Rotting Christ steer their unholy Under Our Black Cult tour into the Conduit this week for the final show of this monumental jaunt, joined by Carach Angren and Gaerea.

It's still melting our brains that the Greek metal lifers have undertaken an extensive North American tour in 2023, but the horned one works in mysterious ways.

Improbably for a genre defined in some part on nihilistic self-destruction, Rotting Christ have remained creatively consistent and questing throughout a career spanning decades — from their black metal genre-defining 1993 album Thy Mighty Contract through the recent The Heretics.

The tandem of brothers and founding members Sakis and Themis Tolis are making this show their only Florida stop, so if it's not sold out by the time you read these eldritch etchings, we'll be very surprised.

7 p.m., Tuesday, March 14, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, endoxabooking.com, $25.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tegan and Sara set to close out North American tour with Orlando show this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Tegan and Sara return to Orlando as part of an expanded tour

Orlando’s 0 Miles Per Hour release infectious new single ‘0214’

By Bao Le-Huu

0 Miles Per Hour release new single "0214"

St. Pete synth star Ortrotasce returns to Orlando

By Tyler Barney

Ortrotasce

Star of stage and screen Leslie Odom Jr. comes to Orlando to play some of his own music

By Gabby Macogay

Star of stage and screen Leslie Odom Jr. performs his music in Orlando this week

Also in Music

St. Pete synth star Ortrotasce returns to Orlando

By Tyler Barney

Ortrotasce

Orlando’s 0 Miles Per Hour release infectious new single ‘0214’

By Bao Le-Huu

0 Miles Per Hour release new single "0214"

DeLand’s Bryan Raymond gets help from some heavy friends for new single ‘Voices’

By Bao Le-Huu

Bryan Raymond releases new music

Orlando’s outcasts and outsiders are cordially invited to the House of Haize

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando’s outcasts and outsiders are cordially invited to the House of Haize
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us