Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour

click to enlarge Big Thief/Facebook (Alexa Viscius)

Location Details The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-648-8363 34 events 139 articles

Indie-rock band Big Thief is stopping in Orlando on Feb. 20 as part of their upcoming world tour.Big Thief's newest release, double-LPexplores the band's deepest and most resonant sound to date. Conveying themes of chosen family and individual growth,offers the listeners a reflectively wistful and earnest account of everything Big Thief has to offer.The Brooklyn-based band begins their world tour in Vermont on Jan. 31, 2022. They'll play The Beacham when they come to Orlando.Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here