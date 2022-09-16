Big Thief play The Beacham in Orlando on just announced 2023 tour

Indie-rock band Big Thief is stopping in Orlando on Feb. 20 as part of their upcoming world tour.
Big Thief's newest release, double-LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You explores the band's deepest and most resonant sound to date. Conveying themes of chosen family and individual growth, DNWMIBIY offers the listeners a reflectively wistful and earnest account of everything Big Thief has to offer.
The Brooklyn-based band begins their world tour in Vermont on Jan. 31, 2022. They'll play The Beacham when they come to Orlando.
Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.