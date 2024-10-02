Beware of Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani, who takes over the Abbey this week

Buttress and Zand will also shock you

By on Wed, Oct 2, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani is coming to Orlando
Photo courtesy Zheani/Facebook
Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani is coming to Orlando
Normie establishment, run for cover now because this young triad of intense and highly visual artists will be a rallying call to the rising class of freaks out there.

Visually, Australian fairy-trap icon Zheani is like the prom queen of a nightmare rave with an aesthetic dripping in horror, goth and porn. Musically, she deals in dank bangers that mash up rap, trap, metal and hyper-pop with ADHD modernity.

In her tow will be a couple of very like-minded acts: American artist Buttress specializes in dark rap psychosis from the deep art underground, while British artist Zand makes pop music as an act of lurid subversion.

The three make for a brash new-gen blitz of shock and awe. Whether the world is quite ready for them or not, it’s their time and they’re willing to neither compromise nor wait. So get the fuck out the way.

7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, The Abbey, $25.
Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
October 2, 2024

