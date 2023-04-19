Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Beware little pigs, Green Jellÿ maraud into Conduit on Sunday

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Green Jellÿ maraud into Conduit on Sunday - Courtesy illustration
Courtesy illustration
Green Jellÿ maraud into Conduit on Sunday

From their beginnings under the litigation-baiting name Green Jellö, Green Jellÿ have gone from underground phenoms to cult status as one of America's premier comedy bands.

Even though studious players like Tool's Maynard James Keenan and Danny Carey were once members, Green Jellÿ have remained hilariously steadfast in their disdain for quality and intellect. But they also happen to pack enough visual flair to have spun off into an audiovisual production house (Green Jellÿ Studios), so expect insane props, costumes and revelry à la stage spectacles like GWAR and Mac Sabbath (who themselves will be playing Conduit on April 27).

The native openers will bring their own high camp. Orlando's American Party Machine are a pro wrestling circus manifested as a rock band. And with their luchador masks and grindcore attack, Tampa's Shining Wizard are like a heavy-metal Los Straitjackets. Nothing else this week will be as gloriously stupid as this show.

6 p.m. Sunday, April 23, Conduit, $15).

Green Jelly, American Party Machine, Shining Wizard

Green Jelly, American Party Machine, Shining Wizard

Sun., April 23, 6 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park

$15

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
