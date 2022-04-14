VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Better Strangers, featuring Genesis drummer and rock scion Nic Collins, comes to Orlando in May

By on Thu, Apr 14, 2022 at 11:10 am

Better Strangers - PHOTO COURTESY ENDOXA BOOKING/EVENTBRITE
Photo courtesy Endoxa Booking/Eventbrite
Better Strangers

Better Strangers are playing Orlando for the first time next month, a booking made more notable by the fact that the band features percussion by Nic Collins, son of Genesis drummer and frontman (the) Phil Collins.

For the last five years, Collins has backed up his father on drums for both solo tours and with Genesis, but now he's eager to hew his own musical path with his fellow Strangers. To that end, Better Strangers have just released a new single — "But I Don’t Know Your Name," a soaring slice of anthemic rock — and are out on the road on a small club tour.

Better Strangers, King Complex, Skyclub and Kerry Courtney play Will's Pub on Sunday, May 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.



