Ben Nichols of Lucero brings rescheduled Bikeriders Orlando tour stop to Will's Pub

Regulators, mount up

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 1:38 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ben Nichols of Lucero at last brings The Bikeriders tour to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ben Nichols of Lucero at last brings The Bikeriders tour to Orlando
An outlaw-esque tour roars into Orlando this weekend, with a lineup that could make even Hell’s Angels cry. The Bikeriders Tour cruises into Will’s Pub on Friday, featuring Ben Nichols, Lulu and the Black Sheep, and Oliver Peck.

The show is hosted by tattoo artist Oliver Peck, who is best known for his artful ink and his television appearances on Ink Master, with live performances from Ben Nichols and Lulu and the Black Sheep. Nichols is a singer-songwriter and frontman of Orlando faves Lucero, while Lulu and the Black Sheep is a country-time duo composed of Lulu VanTuckett and Allen Wayne Nichols.

“In Orlando, a Lucero show continues to be like a big, packed family reunion,” says TLU’s Bao Le-Huu of Nichols’ stature in the City Beautiful. The Americana showcase was originally set to hit Orlando in August, but was postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.

While the night’s music is sure to rock the roof off the pub [not a hurricane joke], the tour will also feature motorcycles, tattooing opportunities, fundraising for military veterans and general good vibes. Whether you’re looking to live out your motorcycle gang fantasies, get some new ink, or say hello to familiar faces both onstage and off, the Bikeriders Tour is the place to ride out to.

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Will’s Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave., willspub.org, $25.
Event Details
Ben Nichols, Lulu and the Black Sheep, Oliver Peck

Ben Nichols, Lulu and the Black Sheep, Oliver Peck

Fri., Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

Will's Pub

1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

53 events 695 articles
Will's Pub

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring joint anniversary to an Orlando arena in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie bring extended anniversary tour to Orlando next year

Florida Groves Music Festival returns to Orlando for a third year next spring

By Matthew Moyer

Florida Groves brings two days of music, cannabis and good vibes to the Fairgrounds

Busta Rhymes is bringing the bus-a-bus to Orlando's House of Blues next year

By Grayson Keglovic

Busta Rhymes comes to Orlando on April Fool's Day

Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra deck Orlando's halls

By Shelton Hull

Wynton Marsalis leads the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra at the Dr. Phillips Center

Also in Music

Shoegaze and UFOs go together like chocolate and peanut butter for Orlando's Saucers Over Washington

By Bao Le-Huu

Saucers Over Washington release new single "Desert Sky"

Orlando Record and CD Show throws a December sale at the Fairgrounds

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando Record and CD Show throws an event this Sunday

Not just a Mother Juno offshoot, Tiger Beat deals in heady and joyous rock primitivism

By Bao Le-Huu

The mind behind Mother Juno releases ecstatic guitar sounds as Tiger Beat

Music royalty Wolfgang Van Halen charts his own path with a visit to Orlando's House of Blues

By Dave Gil de Rubio

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth WVH
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us