Ben Nichols of Lucero brings rescheduled Bikeriders Orlando tour stop to Will's Pub

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Ben Nichols of Lucero at last brings The Bikeriders tour to Orlando

An outlaw-esque tour roars into Orlando this weekend, with a lineup that could make even Hell’s Angels cry. The Bikeriders Tour cruises into Will’s Pub on Friday, featuring Ben Nichols, Lulu and the Black Sheep, and Oliver Peck.The show is hosted by tattoo artist Oliver Peck, who is best known for his artful ink and his television appearances on, with live performances from Ben Nichols and Lulu and the Black Sheep. Nichols is a singer-songwriter and frontman of Orlando faves Lucero, while Lulu and the Black Sheep is a country-time duo composed of Lulu VanTuckett and Allen Wayne Nichols.“In Orlando, a Lucero show continues to be like a big, packed family reunion,” says TLU’s Bao Le-Huu of Nichols’ stature in the City Beautiful. The Americana showcase was originally set to hit Orlando in August, but was postponed due to Hurricane Idalia.While the night’s music is sure to rock the roof off the pub [], the tour will also feature motorcycles, tattooing opportunities, fundraising for military veterans and general good vibes. Whether you’re looking to live out your motorcycle gang fantasies, get some new ink, or say hello to familiar faces both onstage and off, the Bikeriders Tour is the place to ride out to.