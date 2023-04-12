Belarusian post-punkers Molchat Doma get cold in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Alina Pasok Molchat Doma get dour at Orlando's Plaza Lve on Friday

Of all the kinds of music to go viral, post-punk is probably among the least likely. Belarusian band Molchat Doma, however, have proven the exception with an international rise in profile that was fueled by TikTok and YouTube, until they were properly canonized by tastemaking American label Sacred Bones.I’m not saying this is something any post-punk act should aspire to, but it is quite a nice against-odds story for some good music.After releasing 2020 albumin the middle of the pandemic, the cold-wave sensations are finally coming to American shores. Expect throwback, Soviet-era vibes that’ll give you yet another reason to wax nostalgic about Gorbachev.L.A. opener Nuovo Testamento will show a different, glitzier take on the 1980s with a hedonistic brand of new-wave pop that’s built for flashing lights and smoke machines.