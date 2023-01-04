Belarusian post-punk trio Molchat Doma to get moody in Orlando this spring

TikTok-famous post-punk trio Molchat Doma are heading over to the United States for a lengthy tour this spring, and Orlando is down to get dour with the trio.
The Belarusian band will be touring North America for most of April and May behind breakthrough album Monument on Sacred Bones. The tour has only three Florida dates — Orlando, St. Pete and Fort Lauderdale — all in mid-April.
at 8 p.m. Molchat Doma and Nuovo Testamento play the Plaza Live on Friday, April 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now through AEG.
