Courtesy photo Bed Bug Guru bring Gainesville indie-rock to Orlando

Location Details Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park 407-623-3393

This one’s for you forward-looking heads who are forever on the hunt for fresh new talent. It’s a pan-Florida showcase comprised entirely of indie-rock bands that are young, under-the-radar and, most importantly, promising.Of particular note are a couple of acts from the north. The big hooks and fat fuzz of Gainesville’s Bed Bug Guru rock like a hazier, heavier Surfer Blood. Jacksonville’s Seagate specialize in fried garage rock with a sweet, woozy aura. Locally, look out for the charged, jangly indie rock of Way Out.Rounding out the bill will be Orlando indie rockers Midhouse and the debut of Miami’s Jewel Gut.