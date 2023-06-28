Of particular note are a couple of acts from the north. The big hooks and fat fuzz of Gainesville’s Bed Bug Guru rock like a hazier, heavier Surfer Blood. Jacksonville’s Seagate specialize in fried garage rock with a sweet, woozy aura. Locally, look out for the charged, jangly indie rock of Way Out.
Rounding out the bill will be Orlando indie rockers Midhouse and the debut of Miami’s Jewel Gut.
7 p.m. Friday, June 30, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10-$12.
