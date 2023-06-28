2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Bed Bug Guru, Seagate, Way Out and more bring future-forward indie sounds to Stardust

A night of young, under-the-radar and promising Florida bands

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 4:00 am

Bed Bug Guru bring Gainesville indie-rock to Orlando - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Bed Bug Guru bring Gainesville indie-rock to Orlando
This one’s for you forward-looking heads who are forever on the hunt for fresh new talent. It’s a pan-Florida showcase comprised entirely of indie-rock bands that are young, under-the-radar and, most importantly, promising.

Of particular note are a couple of acts from the north. The big hooks and fat fuzz of Gainesville’s Bed Bug Guru rock like a hazier, heavier Surfer Blood. Jacksonville’s Seagate specialize in fried garage rock with a sweet, woozy aura. Locally, look out for the charged, jangly indie rock of Way Out.

Rounding out the bill will be Orlando indie rockers Midhouse and the debut of Miami’s Jewel Gut.

7 p.m. Friday, June 30, Stardust Video & Coffee, $10-$12.

Event Details
B﻿ed Bug Guru, S﻿eagate, J﻿ewel Gut, W﻿ay Out, M﻿idhouse

Fri., June 30, 7 p.m.

Stardust Video and Coffee 1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

$10
Location Details

Stardust Video and Coffee

1842 E. Winter Park Road, Orlando Audubon Park

407-623-3393

8 events 60 articles
About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
