Photo courtesy Barns Courtney/Facebook Barns Courtney brings 'Supernatural' tour to Orlando just in time for Halloween weekend

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando

The perfect blend of teenage angst and alternative indie circa 2023 is perhaps personified in young performer Barns Courtney. And you can hear for yourself when he U.K.-based singer-songwriter plays The Abbey this weekend.Barns is best known for moody hits “Glitter & Gold” and “Fire,” which was featured on the soundtrack of Bradley Cooper’s filmThe English artist is currently in the thick of a 31-stop Supermatural World Tour, with only two dates in Florida — Orlando and Jacksonville.Barns Courtney plays the Abbey on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available through AXS.