Barns Courtney brings 'Supernatural' tour to Orlando just in time for Halloween weekend

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 5:09 pm

Photo courtesy Barns Courtney/Facebook
The perfect blend of teenage angst and alternative indie circa 2023 is perhaps personified in young performer Barns Courtney. And you can hear for yourself when he U.K.-based singer-songwriter plays The Abbey this weekend.

Barns is best known for moody hits “Glitter & Gold” and “Fire,” which was featured on the soundtrack of Bradley Cooper’s film Burnt.

The English artist is currently in the thick of a 31-stop Supermatural World Tour, with only two dates in Florida — Orlando and Jacksonville.

Barns Courtney plays the Abbey on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available  through AXS.

Event Details
Barns Courtney

Barns Courtney

Sat., Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

The Abbey

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

407-704-6261

19 events 114 articles

