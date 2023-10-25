Barns Courtney brings 'Supernatural' tour to Orlando just in time for Halloween weekend

Barns is best known for moody hits “Glitter & Gold” and “Fire,” which was featured on the soundtrack of Bradley Cooper’s film Burnt.
The English artist is currently in the thick of a 31-stop Supermatural World Tour, with only two dates in Florida — Orlando and Jacksonville.
Barns Courtney plays the Abbey on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available through AXS.
