click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Prison Affair, Ch.83 (pictured), Silo and Coffee Stain play Will's Saturday

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando

In a notable development for a long weekend best known for burning sundry meats on a grill beyond all recognition, we’ve got some unhinged international instigators landing in the City Beautiful.Barcelona’s Prison Affair keep their music direct but off-kilter with a musical conceit not unlike playing Devo’s Hardcore demos at double speed through a faulty boombox submerged in a fishtank. The angular clatter is kinda like Crime meets(the Stravinsky one), but also not, so never ask us why we wrote this.Opening up the night: South Florida hardcore upstarts Silo, Coffee Stain — an appropriately named young Jacksonville band whose disorienting HC is not unlike jittery, sleep-deprived hands splattering coffee everywhere — and local Ch.83. Is it their last show ever? One hopes not, but you should come see them throw artfully loud tantrums.Prison Affair coming to Florida is wildly rare and with the visa situation for international artists becoming more stupid by the day (to say nothing of this state getting even stupider by the nanosecond), you should take advantage of, um, culture while you can.