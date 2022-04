Bachata star Prince Royce will steer his 'Classic Tour' through Orlando in September

Photo courtesy Prince Royce/Facebook

You don't often see young musicians announcing 'greatest-hits' tours, but Prince Royce has done just that with his upcoming late-summer/fall "The Classic Tour." And crucially, the bachata star has the catalog to back up that claim.Royce marks a decade of his vibrant music on this tour, promising a tour thorough the high points of his performing. career. And setlists may very well include Royce's latest Billboard Tropical Airplay-charting hit, “Te Espero” — a collaboration with Maria Becerra that audaciously samples 1980s radio hit "(I Just) Died in Your Arms.""I am so happy that I will soon be able to share my Classic Tour with all my fans who have been there for me unconditionally since the beginning of my career. I'm still here because of you and with gratitude I dedicate this tour to all of you," said Prince Royce in a press statement The Classic Tour " kicks off in Miami on Sept. 16, before going through Orlando the next night and then on to Georgia, Texas and beyond.. Prince Royce plays the Hard Rock Live on Saturday, Sept. 17. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster