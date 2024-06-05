Avant-metal act Liturgy bring ecstasy, volume and transcendence to Conduit this week

The band have carved out their unique and cosmic niche within the usually fell realms of black metal, expanding that sound with sonics drawn from psych-rock and classical music, with heady conceptual underpinnings to match. Loud and unrelenting movements are broken up by lush, questing ambience and ethereal hymn-like reverence before crashing into wild walls of untrammeled, freeform noise.
Give sprawling new double album 93696 (out now on Thrill Jockey) several spins to get your sense of reality properly unmoored. Less a cult than a sacred order.
7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Conduit, $20.
