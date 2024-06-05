BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Avant-metal act Liturgy bring ecstasy, volume and transcendence to Conduit this week

Body Void open the evening

By on Wed, Jun 5, 2024 at 4:48 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Liturgy play Conduit in Winter Park this weekend - Photo by Jessica Hallock
Photo by Jessica Hallock
Liturgy play Conduit in Winter Park this weekend
Avant-metallers Liturgy have been pushing the boundaries of black metal toward a new ecstasy and, yes, transcendence — peep frontwoman and songwriter Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix’s 2010 manifesto “Transcendental Black Metal: A Vision of Apocalyptic Humanism” for a better sense of their mission — since forming in 2008.

The band have carved out their unique and cosmic niche within the usually fell realms of black metal, expanding that sound with sonics drawn from psych-rock and classical music, with heady conceptual underpinnings to match. Loud and unrelenting movements are broken up by lush, questing ambience and ethereal hymn-like reverence before crashing into wild walls of untrammeled, freeform noise.

Give sprawling new double album 93696 (out now on Thrill Jockey) several spins to get your sense of reality properly unmoored. Less a cult than a sacred order.

7 p.m. Saturday, June 8, Conduit, $20.

Event Details
Liturgy, Body Void

Liturgy, Body Void

Sat., June 8, 7 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Japanese band Babymetal to kick off U.S. tour in Orlando in November

By Matthew Moyer

Babymetal live at the Orlando Amphitheater

JK and the Contraband bring an alternative mixtape to jazzy, groovy life

By Kyle Eagle

JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live

DIIV announce Orlando live return as a headliner this summer

By Houda Eletr

DIIV play Orlando this summer

J.Lo cancels the rest of her United States tour, including Orlando show in June

By Matthew Moyer

Jennifer Lopez cancels U.S. tour, including summer Orlando show

Orlando metal project Blade of Phanes release debut album 'Absence of Light'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Blade of Phanes release new album

JK and the Contraband bring an alternative mixtape to jazzy, groovy life

By Kyle Eagle

JK and the Contraband grunge it up at Judson's Live

Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend

Lost Orlando conceptual pop act Claire and the Potatoes makes a surprise return for a sole single

By Bao Le-Huu

Claire and the Potatoes release comeback single
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us