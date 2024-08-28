Avant-guitarist and headgear enthusiast Buckethead plays Orlando this week

This enigmatic masked virtuoso is through and through a guitarist’s guitarist. He was in the oddball Chinese Democracy-era Guns N’ Roses lineup and was even offered a stint with Ozzy but ultimately defied both just by being his own weird self, which is sign of big personality, big balls or both.
While no one fully knows what goes on underneath that chicken bucket of his, what his legendary performances consistently prove is that his unique brand of shredding exists beyond genre and borders on the avant-garde. Whenever Buckethead plugs in, heads will bang, jaws will drop and minds will be blown.
7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Plaza Live, $36-$60.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed