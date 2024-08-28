Avant-guitarist and headgear enthusiast Buckethead plays Orlando this week

There's 'let's get weird' and then there's 'LET'S GET WEIRD'

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 12:46 pm

Buckethead to get weird in Orlando - Screen capture courtesy YouTube/NotKrap Music
Buckethead to get weird in Orlando
For all their dazzling technical ability, guitar gods have been responsible for some of history’s most boring music. And yet, you need not be a six-string nerd to geek out on a performance by Buckethead.

This enigmatic masked virtuoso is through and through a guitarist’s guitarist. He was in the oddball Chinese Democracy-era Guns N’ Roses lineup and was even offered a stint with Ozzy but ultimately defied both just by being his own weird self, which is sign of big personality, big balls or both.

While no one fully knows what goes on underneath that chicken bucket of his, what his legendary performances consistently prove is that his unique brand of shredding exists beyond genre and borders on the avant-garde. Whenever Buckethead plugs in, heads will bang, jaws will drop and minds will be blown.

7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Plaza Live, $36-$60.



Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
