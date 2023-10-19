Australia's Vacations bring their Tourzilla show to Orlando this weekend

Photo courtesy Vacations/Facebook Vacations bring Tourzilla to Orlando

Location Details The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-648-8363

Grab your music-loving mates, another woozy indie-rock band is coming to Orlando. Coming from “down under” in Newcastle, Australia, Vacations take the stage at the Beacham this weekend.Vacations, composed of Campbell Burns, Jake Johnson, Nate Delizzotti and Joseph Van Lier, have been making music together since 2016. Best known for their dream-pop-adjacent singles “Young” and “Telephones,” the band released their latest EP,, earlier this year. The Aussie band boasts over 9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and a healthy TikTok following.If you’re coming in late, they’ve been compared to notable bands like The Strokes and TV Girl for their gauzy indie-pop sound. The 2023 North American tour, “Tourzilla,” is a co-headliner with Last Dinosaurs and touring support from Eliza McLamb and Bathe Alone.