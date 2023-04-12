Australian cult hero Partiboi69 brings the party to Orlando's Elixir

What’s in a name? Well, in the case of underground club icon Partiboi69, everything.
Embodying every part of his ridiculous moniker, this Australian cult hero is as much persona as artist. A figure that’s simultaneously high-concept and lowbrow, Partiboi69 is a living cartoon of bad taste, karate moves and man thongs.
Thing is, though, his infectious jams bang pretty hard. Like a dance music collision of Riff Raff and Peaches, he reigns over a hot zone where cheese, trash and art all coexist in uproarious glory. Go keep it 69 with the man in person.
6 p.m. Sunday, April 16, Elixir, $20.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter