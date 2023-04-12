Australian cult hero Partiboi69 brings the party to Orlando's Elixir

Photo courtesy Partiboi69/Facebook Partiboi69 gets the party started in Orlando this weekend

Event Details Partiboi69 Sun., April 16, 6 p.m. Elixir 9 W. Washington St., Orlando Downtown Buy Tickets $15-$20

What’s in a name? Well, in the case of underground club icon Partiboi69, everything.Embodying every part of his ridiculous moniker, this Australian cult hero is as much persona as artist. A figure that’s simultaneously high-concept and lowbrow, Partiboi69 is a living cartoon of bad taste, karate moves and man thongs.Thing is, though, his infectious jams bang pretty hard. Like a dance music collision of Riff Raff and Peaches, he reigns over a hot zone where cheese, trash and art all coexist in uproarious glory. Go keep it 69 with the man in person.