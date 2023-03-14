Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers are playing Orlando on Halloween night

Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers are heading to our shores for a North American tour this fall, and we hope you don't have any Halloween plans because the band are set to play the Beacham on the big night.
Amyl and the Sniffers kick off this U.S. jaunt in Oakland in early October, rampaging their way across the country until they reach Orlando on Halloween night. This is also the band's only Florida show.
It's going to be a wild show, and you're probably going to want to dress up for this one.
Amyl and the Sniffers play the Beacham in downtown Orlando on Tuesday, Oct. 31(!!). Support comes from Die Spitz. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, through Tkx.
Location Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter