Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers are playing Orlando on Halloween night

This is the band’s only Florida show on the tour.

By on Tue, Mar 14, 2023 at 1:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Amyl and the Sniffers play Orlando in the fall - Photo courtesy the Beacham/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Beacham/Facebook
Amyl and the Sniffers play Orlando in the fall

Aussie punks Amyl and the Sniffers are heading to our shores for a North American tour this fall, and we hope you don't have any Halloween plans because the band are set to play the Beacham on the big night.

Amyl and the Sniffers kick off this U.S. jaunt in Oakland in early October, rampaging their way across the country until they reach Orlando on Halloween night. This is also the band's only Florida show.

It's going to be a wild show, and you're probably going to want to dress up for this one.

Amyl and the Sniffers play the Beacham in downtown Orlando on Tuesday, Oct. 31(!!). Support comes from Die Spitz. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17, through Tkx.

Location Details

The Beacham

46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-648-8363

20 events 146 articles

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Reggaeton star Feid will close out his ‘Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground’ tour in Orlando

By Reina Nieves

Feid will wrap his summer tour in Orlando

Hide your eardrums! Legendary noise-rock duo Lightning Bolt are set to strike Orlando in April

By Matthew Moyer

Lightning Bolt play Orlando in April, for real

Music Fest Orlando to bring Fantasia, Babyface and more to the Fairgrounds

By Matthew Moyer

Fantasia is among the headliners at the upcoming Music Fest Orlando

Orlando’s 0 Miles Per Hour release infectious new single ‘0214’

By Bao Le-Huu

0 Miles Per Hour release new single "0214"

Also in Music

St. Pete synth star Ortrotasce returns to Orlando

By Tyler Barney

Ortrotasce

Orlando’s 0 Miles Per Hour release infectious new single ‘0214’

By Bao Le-Huu

0 Miles Per Hour release new single "0214"

DeLand’s Bryan Raymond gets help from some heavy friends for new single ‘Voices’

By Bao Le-Huu

Bryan Raymond releases new music

Orlando’s outcasts and outsiders are cordially invited to the House of Haize

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando’s outcasts and outsiders are cordially invited to the House of Haize
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us