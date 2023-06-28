2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Audubon Park's Joybird Books hosts experimental sounds courtesy Ensemble Quelconque and Derek Dunn

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Derek Dunn plays Joybird Books alongside Ensemble Quelconque - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Derek Dunn plays Joybird Books alongside Ensemble Quelconque
Audubon Park bookstore Joybird keeps the doors open late this weekend for a combo “book browsing” and avant-garde music event.

Headliners Ensemble Quelconque are a newer project that we’ve not seen yet and who seem to have tabula-rasa’d their Bandcamp, so it’s all new to us. But we have it on good authority that there will be prepared piano and gong-bowing (a la Tatsuya Nakatani) employed.

Derek Dunn will provide more-than-able musical support with a set that promises to incorporate acoustic guitar, synth and bowed cymbal/percussion. While his experiments with the latter two are great, his acoustic playing is a thing of wonder, a pure and unhurried John Fahey evocation. So get there early … errr, late.

7 p.m., Friday, June 30, Joybird Books, 3018 Corrine Drive, facebook.com/joybirdbooks, free.
Event Details
Ensemble Quelconque Concert and Evening Book Browsing

Ensemble Quelconque Concert and Evening Book Browsing

Fri., June 30, 7 p.m.

Joybird Books 3018 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

Location Details

Joybird Books

3018 Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

407-951-5436

3 events 2 articles
Joybird Books

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rapper Larry June brings his 'Larry's Market Run' tour to Orlando in July

By Matthew Moyer

Larry June brings his Larry's Market Run tour to Orlando

Rabbit in the Moon and Crystal Method team for a big rave reunion in Orlando this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Central Florida's Rabbit in the Moon return to the stage this weekend

SeaWorld unveils lineup for Summer Spectacular Concert Series starting in July

By Matthew Moyer

English Beat plays the SeaWorld Summer Spectacular Concert Series

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles steer big anniversary tour into Orlando this week

By Matthew Moyer

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles mark 40 years at Will's this week

Also in Music

Orlando musician and radio personality Jeff Ilgenfritz debuts new punk project Great Graves

By Bao Le-Huu

Jeff Ilgenfritz debuts new punk project Great Graves and releases solo material

Orlando's Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

By Bao Le-Huu

Awesome and the Ass Kickers return with new album 'Lucharoos'

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier announces record store tour to celebrate newest album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Cydney Poitier

Reggae icons Steel Pulse are back after a long silence — just in time

By Bill Forman

In the late 1970s, Steel Pulse was sharing bills with the Clash, the Specials and other like-minded bands
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us