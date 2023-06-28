Audubon Park's Joybird Books hosts experimental sounds courtesy Ensemble Quelconque and Derek Dunn

Headliners Ensemble Quelconque are a newer project that we’ve not seen yet and who seem to have tabula-rasa’d their Bandcamp, so it’s all new to us. But we have it on good authority that there will be prepared piano and gong-bowing (a la Tatsuya Nakatani) employed.
Derek Dunn will provide more-than-able musical support with a set that promises to incorporate acoustic guitar, synth and bowed cymbal/percussion. While his experiments with the latter two are great, his acoustic playing is a thing of wonder, a pure and unhurried John Fahey evocation. So get there early … errr, late.
7 p.m., Friday, June 30, Joybird Books, 3018 Corrine Drive, facebook.com/joybirdbooks, free.
