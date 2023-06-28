Audubon Park's Joybird Books hosts experimental sounds courtesy Ensemble Quelconque and Derek Dunn

click to enlarge Photo by Matthew Moyer Derek Dunn plays Joybird Books alongside Ensemble Quelconque

Audubon Park bookstore Joybird keeps the doors open late this weekend for a combo “book browsing” and avant-garde music event.Headliners Ensemble Quelconque are a newer project that we’ve not seen yet and who seem to have tabula-rasa’d their Bandcamp, so it’s all new to us. But we have it on good authority that there will be prepared piano and gong-bowing (a la Tatsuya Nakatani) employed.Derek Dunn will provide more-than-able musical support with a set that promises to incorporate acoustic guitar, synth and bowed cymbal/percussion. While his experiments with the latter two are great, his acoustic playing is a thing of wonder, a pure and unhurried John Fahey evocation. So get there early … errr, late.