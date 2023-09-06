Atlanta indie-rockers Blurry get anthemic in Orlando on Thursday

Their brawny Southern indie rock is all big guitars and big melodies. While they’ve got lots of grunge spirit in them, their songs have a melodic sensibility more evocative of anthemic 1990s indie rock. It’s a very sweet spot that hits all the buttons for people who like to rock hard but also like good songs.
Opening will be Off Track and Midhouse.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Will’s Pub, $12.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed