Atlanta indie-rockers Blurry get anthemic in Orlando on Thursday

Photo courtesy Blurry/Facebook Blurry get blurry at Will's on Thursday

This show’s the contender for “Discovery of the Week.” You may not know Atlanta band Blurry, but you should.Their brawny Southern indie rock is all big guitars and big melodies. While they’ve got lots of grunge spirit in them, their songs have a melodic sensibility more evocative of anthemic 1990s indie rock. It’s a very sweet spot that hits all the buttons for people who like to rock hard but also like good songs.Opening will be Off Track and Midhouse.