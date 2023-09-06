Atlanta indie-rockers Blurry get anthemic in Orlando on Thursday

'Discovery of the week'?

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 4:00 am

Blurry get blurry at Will's on Thursday - Photo courtesy Blurry/Facebook
Photo courtesy Blurry/Facebook
Blurry get blurry at Will's on Thursday
This show’s the contender for “Discovery of the Week.” You may not know Atlanta band Blurry, but you should.

Their brawny Southern indie rock is all big guitars and big melodies. While they’ve got lots of grunge spirit in them, their songs have a melodic sensibility more evocative of anthemic 1990s indie rock. It’s a very sweet spot that hits all the buttons for people who like to rock hard but also like good songs.

Opening will be Off Track and Midhouse.

8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, Will’s Pub, $12.

Bao Le-Huu

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
