Asheville's Okapi play Timucua Arts Foundation's Chamber Music Festival series on Sunday

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 1:00 am

Okapi play Timucua Art Foundation's Chamer Music Festival Sunday
Courtesy Photo
Okapi play Timucua Art Foundation's Chamer Music Festival Sunday

This writer caught Okapi in November of last year, on an anxiety-ridden election night. A packed Stardust Video seemed as good a place as any to pass the time before the much-vaunted “red wave” hit.

The wave didn’t materialize nationally (oh wait, except for in Florida), and we were submerged instead in Okapi’s visceral and coruscating take on chamber music.

The Asheville duo deal in catharsis and transcendence only using upright bass and cello, sawing away at their instruments and whipping up an absolute storm. Okapi returns to Orlando on Sunday as part of Timucua Art Foundation’s International Chamber Music Festival.

Expect wigs to be duly flipped.

7:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $25.

Okapi

Okapi

Sun., Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

