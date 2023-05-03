Aquadolls ready to rock at Will's Friday with Warm Frames and the Gas

Photo courtesy Aquadolls/Facebook Aquadolls play Orlando on Friday

If ever there were a punk exemplar of the timeless Cyndi Lauper maxim “girls just want to have fun,” it’s L.A.’s Aquadolls.Since bursting onto the scene in the 2010s as a Burger Records band, they’ve remained indie darlings with their splashy femme verve and catchy guitar rock that proves you can be both bubbly and rocking at the same time.Since they’re coming just ahead of the upcoming June release of long-anticipated third albumexpect good peeks of fresh material.