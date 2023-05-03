Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Aquadolls ready to rock at Will's Friday with Warm Frames and the Gas

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 4:00 am

Aquadolls play Orlando on Friday - Photo courtesy Aquadolls/Facebook
Photo courtesy Aquadolls/Facebook
Aquadolls play Orlando on Friday
If ever there were a punk exemplar of the timeless Cyndi Lauper maxim “girls just want to have fun,” it’s L.A.’s Aquadolls.

Since bursting onto the scene in the 2010s as a Burger Records band, they’ve remained indie darlings with their splashy femme verve and catchy guitar rock that proves you can be both bubbly and rocking at the same time.

Since they’re coming just ahead of the upcoming June release of long-anticipated third album Charmed, expect good peeks of fresh material.

7 p.m. Friday, May 5, Will’s Pub, $13.
