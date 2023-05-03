Aquadolls ready to rock at Will's Friday with Warm Frames and the Gas

Since bursting onto the scene in the 2010s as a Burger Records band, they’ve remained indie darlings with their splashy femme verve and catchy guitar rock that proves you can be both bubbly and rocking at the same time.
Since they’re coming just ahead of the upcoming June release of long-anticipated third album Charmed, expect good peeks of fresh material.
7 p.m. Friday, May 5, Will’s Pub, $13.
Event Details
