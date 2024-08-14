Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna to pay loud tribute to Ronnie James Dio at Conduit

Expect songs by Rainbow, Black Sabbath and Dio

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 10:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
Joey Belladonna pays live tribute to Ronnie James Dio - Photo courtesy Joey Belladonna/Facebook
Photo courtesy Joey Belladonna/Facebook
Joey Belladonna pays live tribute to Ronnie James Dio
The iron-lunged Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna always stood out among his thrash peers both for his impressive range and the unerring commitment to melody in his power-metal inspired vocals. Belladonna is currently out on the road solo, playing tribute sets to legendary belter Ronnie James Dio.

The much-missed Dio was a singular force in metal, with seminal stints in Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and solo [“Holy diivaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh!”]. The evening will see Belladonna and wife Krista leading a crack tribute band through his best-known numbers on this four-date Florida run.

Promised are “Holy Diver” and “Rainbow in the Dark” and “Neon Knights” and “Man on the Silver Mountain” and “Long,” among other anthems that would frighten parents and clergy ... get those devil-horns ready.

6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Conduit, $25.
Event Details
Joey Belladonna (of Anthrax): Tribute to Dio, Sabbath, Rainbow

Joey Belladonna (of Anthrax): Tribute to Dio, Sabbath, Rainbow

Sun., Aug. 18, 6 p.m.

Conduit 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

Buy Tickets

$25
Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest

Bedroom-pop artist Still Woozy brings alt-psych sounds to Orlando Amphitheater this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Still Woozy comes to Orlando Amphitheater

Orlando electronic outliers Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord go country

Buzzy young band Sincere Engineer tours with heroes New Found Glory

By Ida V. Eskamani

Young Chicago band Sincere Engineer, led by Deanna Belos, is wholeheartedly earnest and tragically honest

Orlando City Council passes permanent limits on downtown nightclubs that take effect this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Permanent limits on nightclubs downtown have been passed

Longstanding Orlando music store East West Records is closing and holding a big sale this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Longtime Orlando record store East West is closing its doors
More

August 14, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us