Anthrax vocalist Joey Belladonna to pay loud tribute to Ronnie James Dio at Conduit

The much-missed Dio was a singular force in metal, with seminal stints in Rainbow, Black Sabbath, and solo [“Holy diivaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh!”]. The evening will see Belladonna and wife Krista leading a crack tribute band through his best-known numbers on this four-date Florida run.
Promised are “Holy Diver” and “Rainbow in the Dark” and “Neon Knights” and “Man on the Silver Mountain” and “Long,” among other anthems that would frighten parents and clergy ... get those devil-horns ready.
6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Conduit, $25.
