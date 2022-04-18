VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Anthrax and Black Label Society to rampage into Orlando this summer

By on Mon, Apr 18, 2022 at 3:23 pm

Anthrax - PHOTO COURTESY ANTHRAX/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Anthrax/Facebook
Anthrax

If you had "Go Metal Thrashing Mad" on your summer to-do list, you're in luck. NYC thrash godfathers Anthrax are teaming up with rockers Black Label Society for a U.S. co-headlining tour that has Orlando in its sights for August.

The tour is a belated 40th anniversary celebration for venerable metalheads Anthrax, and the band's guitarist Scott Ian likened the tour lineup to "the night of 1000 crushing riffs" in a press statement. Hatebreed oepns shows for the entirety of the tour as well.

It's also worth nothing that this is the only Florida date of the entire run.

Anthrax and Black Label Society play the House of Blues on Friday Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale April 22 through Live Nation.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Music Slideshows

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show
Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Everything we saw at Ministry's Orlando tour stop at Hard Rock Live

Trending

Concert calendars are in full bloom across Orlando, and the next six weeks are gonna be epic

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando spring concert guide 2022

Legendary nightclub Barbarella has left downtown Orlando. Here's why that's a big deal

By Bao Le-Huu

Barbarella downtown circa early 2022

War + War to host a 'Goth Soirée' at the Social in downtown Orlando on Monday

By Matthew Moyer

Media Control

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

Also in Music

Legendary nightclub Barbarella has left downtown Orlando. Here's why that's a big deal

By Bao Le-Huu

Barbarella downtown circa early 2022

Orlando concert picks this week: Will Quinlan, Jazzy Soto, Octopoulpe

By Bao Le-Huu

Octopoulpe

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

By Alex Galbraith

Maroon 5 plays Universal Studios after-hours weekend this August

New Orlando heaviness this week comes courtesy Weak's debut mini-album

By Bao Le-Huu

Weak
More

Digital Issue

April 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us