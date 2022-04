Anthrax and Black Label Society to rampage into Orlando this summer

Photo courtesy Anthrax/Facebook Anthrax

If you had "Go Metal Thrashing Mad " on your summer to-do list, you're in luck. NYC thrash godfathers Anthrax are teaming up with rockers Black Label Society for a U.S. co-headlining tour that has Orlando in its sights for August.The tour is a belated 40th anniversary celebration for venerable metalheads Anthrax, and the band's guitarist Scott Ian likened the tour lineup to "the night of 1000 crushing riffs" in a press statement . Hatebreed oepns shows for the entirety of the tour as well.It's also worth nothing that this is the only Florida date of the entire run.Anthrax and Black Label Society play the House of Blues on Friday Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale April 22 through Live Nation