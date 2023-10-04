Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist bring their solo projects to Orlando

Well, with AC bandmate Brian Weitz’s Geologist act featured on the bill, this show will again pack the same star power. The 2019 show was a live reminder of why the members of Animal Collective are kings of modern psych pop, even as individual artists.
This lineup comes to town behind Avey Tare’s first new album in four years (7s) and only a week after the drop of Animal Collective’s brand-new album (Isn’t It Now?), so expect spirits to be as high as the frequency.
6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, The Social, $20.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed