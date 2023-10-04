Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist bring their solo projects to Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Amy Grace Avey Tare returns to Orlando this weekend

Between Dave Portner’s own band and the opener, the bill for Avey Tare’s last Orlando show in 2019 featured three-quarters of legendary experimental pop band Animal Collective, which is actually more than is necessarily required to make an Animal Collective album.Well, with AC bandmate Brian Weitz’s Geologist act featured on the bill, this show will again pack the same star power. The 2019 show was a live reminder of why the members of Animal Collective are kings of modern psych pop, even as individual artists.This lineup comes to town behind Avey Tare’s first new album in four years () and only a week after the drop of Animal Collective’s brand-new album (, so expect spirits to be as high as the frequency.