Animal Collective’s Avey Tare and Geologist bring their solo projects to Orlando

Catch some ‘kings of modern psych pop’ at the Social on Sunday

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 11:42 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Avey Tare returns to Orlando this weekend - Photo by Amy Grace
Photo by Amy Grace
Avey Tare returns to Orlando this weekend
Between Dave Portner’s own band and the opener, the bill for Avey Tare’s last Orlando show in 2019 featured three-quarters of legendary experimental pop band Animal Collective, which is actually more than is necessarily required to make an Animal Collective album.

Well, with AC bandmate Brian Weitz’s Geologist act featured on the bill, this show will again pack the same star power. The 2019 show was a live reminder of why the members of Animal Collective are kings of modern psych pop, even as individual artists.

This lineup comes to town behind Avey Tare’s first new album in four years (7s) and only a week after the drop of Animal Collective’s brand-new album (Isn’t It Now?), so expect spirits to be as high as the frequency.

6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, The Social, $20.

Event Details
Avey Tare, Geologist

Avey Tare, Geologist

Sun., Oct. 8, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

18 events 254 articles
The Social


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Residency Festival brings Beck, Diana Ross and more to collab with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Beck plays Orlando with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of London Wednesday

Synth-pop pacesetters Depeche Mode stop at Amway Center for ‘Memento Mori’ tour

By Bao Le-Huu

Depeche Mode play Orlando arena show this month

Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

Over-the-top rapper Riff Raff heads to Tuffy’s in Sanford for Thursday show

By Bao Le-Huu

Riff Raff comes to Sanford's Tuffy's on Thursday

Also in Music

Orlando musician Hannah Stokes impresses with new sounds on Raised Eden Records

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stokes releases new single "How Could This Love Be So"

Orlando looks back at jazz musician Sam Rivers’ legacy

By Kyle Eagle

Sam Rivers

The Pauses end creative pause with heavy new single "I Cocoon"

By Bao Le-Huu

The Pauses end their creative pause with new single "I Cocoon"

Orlando rapper-producer Okito releases sequel to 2020 album ‘Dystopian Heart’

By Bao Le-Huu

Okito finally returns with the follow-up to 'Dytopian Heart'
More

Digital Issue

October 4, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us