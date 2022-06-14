Animal Collective to headline Orlando's Beacham in July

Photo courtesy Animal Collective/Facebook
Indie-electronic stalwarts Animal Collective are set to kick off a new run of North American tour dates next month right here in Florida, and one of those shows is right here in Orlando.
Animal Collective plan to be out on the road supporting new album Time Skiffs
for the summer, but the band have had a rough go of late: a brush with COVID
last month led to the Collective canceling a number of May-June shows.
Three Florida dates — St. Pete (July 7), Fort Lauderdale (July 8) and Orlando (July 9) — were quietly added to the band's revamped tour itinerary
, set to start early next month and stretch into September.
And though their batting average of playing shows in Orlando isn't exactly the most promising
(though Avey Tare made good on that later with an intimate solo show
), anything can happen with shows these days.
Animal Collective headline the Beacham Theater on Saturday, July 9 at 6 p.m. Tickets are available now via SeeTickets for $31
.
–
