Anberlin take over the Social this week for rescheduled three-night residency

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Anberlin spend a long musical weekend in Orlando - Photo by Mike Dunn
Photo by Mike Dunn
Anberlin spend a long musical weekend in Orlando

Originally set for last month, but postponed because of COVID — still a thing! — Tampa Bay alternative rockers Anberlin take over the Social starting Thursday for their postponed three-night stand,

intended as a 20-year anniversary celebration for the band. Anberlin tackles a different album on each night of this mini-residency: Never Take Friendships Personal, Cities and New Surrender.

Besides the nightly album airing, there will also be plenty of crowd-pleasers and deep cuts from other platters thrown in. Even the rockers among us are getting old; might as well mark the occasion with some (more) hearing loss.

7 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 26,-28, The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com, $35.

Event Details
Anberlin

Anberlin

Thu., Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Fri., Jan. 27, 7 p.m. and Sat., Jan. 28, 7 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets Buy Tickets Buy Tickets

$35

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

