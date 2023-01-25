Anberlin take over the Social this week for rescheduled three-night residency

click to enlarge Photo by Mike Dunn Anberlin spend a long musical weekend in Orlando

Originally set for last month, but postponed because of COVID — still a thing! — Tampa Bay alternative rockers Anberlin take over the Social starting Thursday for their postponed three-night stand,intended as a 20-year anniversary celebration for the band. Anberlin tackles a different album on each night of this mini-residency:andBesides the nightly album airing, there will also be plenty of crowd-pleasers and deep cuts from other platters thrown in. Even the rockers among us are getting old; might as well mark the occasion with some (more) hearing loss.