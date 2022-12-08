Anberlin postpone this week's residency at Orlando's Social until January

By on Thu, Dec 8, 2022 at 3:37 pm

Anberlin will be in Orlando in early 2023 - Photo courtesy Anberlin/Facebook
Photo courtesy Anberlin/Facebook
Anberlin will be in Orlando in early 2023

Still not out of the woods. Anberlin have postponed a multi-night residency at the Social that was set to start this week, due to multiple band members testing positive for COVID-19.

A three-night, three-albums stand at the Social in downtown Orlando was going to kick off on Saturday, but will now be pushed back until January of next year.

"Once again friends, we are so sorry to reschedule; ultimately we did our best, but it was out of our control. That being said, we are PUMPED to have new dates ready to go," wrote the band on Facebook Thursday.

The new dates for Anberlin at the Social are Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 26-28, 2023. Tickets purchased for the December shows will be honored. Over the course of this trio of shows, Anberlin will play the entirety of the Never Take Friendships Personal, Cities and New Surrender albums.


