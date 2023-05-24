An armada of Central Florida (and beyond) bands take over Sanford for a Hurricane Party this weekend

Local bands to rock out in hopes of a quiet hurricane season

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 4:00 am

The Expendables are one of the headlienrs of this year's Hurricane Party - Photo courtesy The Expendables/Facebook
Photo courtesy The Expendables/Facebook
The Expendables are one of the headlienrs of this year's Hurricane Party
It’s never too early for a hurricane party in Central Florida (was that hail last week or was that just us? No, that was hail), and West End Trading Co. is throwing their annual Hurricane Party Music Festival this weekend.

For a 16th year, Historic Downtown Sanford around West End will be ground zero for an armada of local (and beyond) musicians playing on six stages. Performing are the Expendables, Ballyhoo!, the Suicide Machines, the Supervillains (doing double duty), Hor!zen, Gargamel!, American Party Machine, Dial Drive, Jen in the Right Light, Wolf-Face, the Sh-Booms and many, many more!

The de facto conceit is that it’s a “musical offering for a tranquil hurricane season” and after last year that’s something worth plunking down a few bucks for.

Noon, Saturday, May 27, West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, drinkatwestend.com, $40-$65.
About The Author

Matthew Moyer

