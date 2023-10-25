Amyl and the Sniffers and Twin Tribes are ready to soundtrack your Orlando Halloween night

click to enlarge Twin Tribes photo courtesy of the band Twin Tribes: propulsive-but-dour grooves at the Abbey

click to enlarge Photo by Jamie Wdziekonski Amyl and the Sniffers: sure to bring mayhem to Halloween in downtown Orlando

Halloween night this Tuesday is going to be utterly unhinged for live music fiends in Orlando, and these two shows are definitely the eyes in the metaphorical jack-o’-lantern.In this corner you have young post-punk duo Twin Tribes, holding fell court at the Abbey with propulsive-but-dour grooves and gothic finery to spare.But if you’re more “smash every pumpkin in the neighborhood” than “dress up like a vampire and hold a séance with a Ouija board,” may we recommend Amyl and the Sniffers’ show at the Beacham? The Australian punk riot squad live up to all of the sleazy, unpredictable chaos that their name hints at.This is kind of a Rorschach test (with blood, not ink) of your Halloween aesthetic: Is it occult or mischief? Bela Lugosi'sor? True ghouls will try to rampage back and forth betwixt the two shows. Is this the real-life “Monster Mash”? Yes, Great Pumpkin, it is!