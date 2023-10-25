Amyl and the Sniffers and Twin Tribes are ready to soundtrack your Orlando Halloween night

True ghouls will try to rampage back and forth betwixt the two shows

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Twin Tribes: propulsive-but-dour grooves at the Abbey - Twin Tribes photo courtesy of the band
Twin Tribes photo courtesy of the band
Twin Tribes: propulsive-but-dour grooves at the Abbey
Halloween night this Tuesday is going to be utterly unhinged for live music fiends in Orlando, and these two shows are definitely the eyes in the metaphorical jack-o’-lantern.

In this corner you have young post-punk duo Twin Tribes, holding fell court at the Abbey with propulsive-but-dour grooves and gothic finery to spare.

But if you’re more “smash every pumpkin in the neighborhood” than “dress up like a vampire and hold a séance with a Ouija board,” may we recommend Amyl and the Sniffers’ show at the Beacham? The Australian punk riot squad live up to all of the sleazy, unpredictable chaos that their name hints at.
click to enlarge Amyl and the Sniffers: sure to bring mayhem to Halloween in downtown Orlando - Photo by Jamie Wdziekonski
Photo by Jamie Wdziekonski
Amyl and the Sniffers: sure to bring mayhem to Halloween in downtown Orlando

This is kind of a Rorschach test (with blood, not ink) of your Halloween aesthetic: Is it occult or mischief? Bela Lugosi's Dracula or Return of the Living Dead? True ghouls will try to rampage back and forth betwixt the two shows. Is this the real-life “Monster Mash”? Yes, Great Pumpkin, it is!

Twin Tribes: 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$25; Amyl: 7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com; $30.

Event Details
Amyl and the Sniffers, Die Spitz

Amyl and the Sniffers, Die Spitz

Tue., Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

The Beacham 46 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$30
Event Details
Twin Tribes, Bootblacks, Blood Orchid

Twin Tribes, Bootblacks, Blood Orchid

Tue., Oct. 31, 7 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$20-$25


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Singer-songwriter David Dondero returns to Orlando on Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

David Dondero plays Timucua this weekend

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

By Grayson Keglovic

Rapper Rico Nasty performs as part of UCF's Homecoming celebrations this week

Circle Jerks and Descendents bringing a mix of no-future and nostalgia to Orlando in 2024

By Matthew Moyer

Descendents join Circle Jerks on a U.S. tour next year, coming to Orlando

Halloween music with a local twist? Orlando's Madd Illz and C.B. Carlyle have got you covered

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween

Also in Music

Park Ave CDs announces retail store expansion for their 39th anniversary

By Grayson Keglovic

Park Ave CDs is expanding their retail space

Halloween music with a local twist? Orlando's Madd Illz and C.B. Carlyle have got you covered

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper Madd Illz goes all-in on Halloween

Timothy Eerie's new album 'Work Free Drug Place' is pure psychedelic mastery

By Bao Le-Huu

Timothy Eerie drops stellar new psych album

Foreign Dissent brings a planet of punk to Orlando

By Ida V. Eskamani

Northern England's Sunliner play Will's Pub as part of Foreign Dissent Monday
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us