Amyl and the Sniffers and Twin Tribes are ready to soundtrack your Orlando Halloween night

In this corner you have young post-punk duo Twin Tribes, holding fell court at the Abbey with propulsive-but-dour grooves and gothic finery to spare.
But if you’re more “smash every pumpkin in the neighborhood” than “dress up like a vampire and hold a séance with a Ouija board,” may we recommend Amyl and the Sniffers’ show at the Beacham? The Australian punk riot squad live up to all of the sleazy, unpredictable chaos that their name hints at.
This is kind of a Rorschach test (with blood, not ink) of your Halloween aesthetic: Is it occult or mischief? Bela Lugosi's Dracula or Return of the Living Dead? True ghouls will try to rampage back and forth betwixt the two shows. Is this the real-life “Monster Mash”? Yes, Great Pumpkin, it is!
Twin Tribes: 7 p.m., The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, abbeyorlando.com, $20-$25; Amyl: 7 p.m., The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave., foundation-presents.com; $30.
