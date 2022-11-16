ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Amon Amarth headline stacked death metal show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live this weekend

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Amon Amarth - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Amon Amarth

For fans of death metal in all its gory sonic hues, Swedish vikings Amon Amarth have put together one of the best package tours in recent memory.

Aforementioned headliners Amon Amarth are celebrating their newest, rampaging full-length, The Great Heathen Army, and live, they’re exemplars of muscular metal pageantry paired with keen, sharp melodies.

But the hand-selected openers — my god (and/or Odin, depending which band you’re talking to), it’s like time travel through death metal’s greatest moments. You’ve got new-school grinders Cattle Decapitation, swampy and blood-soaked Central Florida legends Obituary (you’ve not lived until you’ve heard singer John Tardy’s post-verbal roar), and grindcore OGs Carcass playing their first U.S. shows in years.

This is the only Florida date, so make thy pilgrimages as needed.

6:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $39.50-$69.

