Alternative band Blue October headed to Orlando's House of Blues in December

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 2:24 am

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY BLUE OCTOBER/FACEBOOK
Photo courtesy Blue October/Facebook

Alternative rockers Blue October this week announced dates for a fall North American tour, and one of only three Florida shows is in Orlando.

The band kick off their tour on Oct. 23 in Beaumont, Texas and hit Florida during the latter days of the tour, with shows in Fort Lauderdale (Dec. 7), Tampa (Dec. 8) and Orlando (Dec. 9).

Blue October frontman Justin Furstenfeld just marked a decade of sobriety last month, a subject covered in the 2020 documentary Get Back Up.

Blue October play the House of Blues on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 through Live Nation.


