VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Alterity Chamber Orchestra to celebrate five years of bending ears in Orlando

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 11:27 am

click to enlarge Alterity.co live in 2018 - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Alterity.co live in 2018

Orlando contemporary-classical combo Alterity Chamber Orchestra are celebrating five years of of adventurous music, and you're invited to the party.

The 15-strong Alterity.co are set to present a musical program dubbed "Divergent Pulsations," which features a few premieres: the world premiere of the Double Concerto for flute and guitar by Alberto Rodríguez Ortiz,  and the U.S. debut of Suite for Ensemble by Juan Trigos.

Joining Alterity.co on the evening will be guest conductor Juan Trigos leading Alterity for his own Suite, as well as  featured soloists Eladio Scharrón (guitar) and Carrie Wiesinger (flute).

Alterity Chamber Orchestra performs at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now from Timucua.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub
Everything we saw at Mot9ion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando

Everything we saw at Motion City Soundtrack's show with All Get Out in Orlando
Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Everything and everyone we saw when Kraftwerk landed in Orlando

Trending

Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase features this year's Campers on the Will's Pub stage Saturday

By Matthew Moyer

Girls Rock Camp showcase at Will's in 2019

Napalm Death to bring their 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' to Orlando this fall

By Matthew Moyer

Napalm Death to bring their 'Campaign for Musical Destruction' to Orlando this fall

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

By Bao Le-Huu

Concert picks this week: Answers, Squad Five-O, JazzPro Monster Series

Also in Music

Orlando band Leatherette's new single is a 'smoldering slither' of blues and punk

By Bao Le-Huu

Leatherette

Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

By Maisie Haney

Orlando’s Someday River step back into the spotlight with new music to share

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando hip-hop legend Swamburger is moving away. You've got two chances to see him off

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Is Changing Lives One Student at a Time SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T Institute Sponsored

F.I.R.S.T. Institute Is Changing Lives One Student at a Time
More

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us