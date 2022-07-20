Alterity Chamber Orchestra to celebrate five years of bending ears in Orlando

click to enlarge
Alterity.co live in 2018
Orlando contemporary-classical combo Alterity Chamber Orchestra are celebrating five years of of adventurous music, and you're invited to the party.
The 15-strong Alterity.co are set to present a musical program dubbed "Divergent Pulsations," which features a few premieres: the world premiere of the Double Concerto for flute and guitar
by Alberto Rodríguez Ortiz, and the U.S. debut of Suite for Ensemble
by Juan Trigos.
Joining Alterity.co on the evening will be guest conductor Juan Trigos leading Alterity for his own Suite
, as well as featured soloists Eladio Scharrón (guitar) and Carrie Wiesinger (flute).
Alterity Chamber Orchestra performs at Harriett’s Orlando Ballet Centre
on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available now from Timucua
.
–
