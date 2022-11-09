Alt-country mainstay Cory Branan rambles in to Will's Pub this week

Photo courtesy Cory Branan/Facebook Cory Branan

I swear Cory Branan has a secret family here or something because he comes to Orlando so often. But I have no complaints for an artist of his stature.This time, though, the alt-country hero’s coming on the fresh wind of a new album. While Branan’s artistic output has never been prolific, the just-releasedis his first LP in five years, the longest lull in his recording career.This stout return is a star-studded affair with a guest list that includes Jason Isbell, Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon, Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara, Garrison Starr and Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick.Branan’s always a warm, soulful and generous performer. Go welcome him back.