Alt-country mainstay Cory Branan rambles in to Will's Pub this week

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 1:00 am

Cory Branan - Photo courtesy Cory Branan/Facebook
Photo courtesy Cory Branan/Facebook
Cory Branan

I swear Cory Branan has a secret family here or something because he comes to Orlando so often. But I have no complaints for an artist of his stature.

This time, though, the alt-country hero’s coming on the fresh wind of a new album. While Branan’s artistic output has never been prolific, the just-released When I Go I Ghost is his first LP in five years, the longest lull in his recording career.

This stout return is a star-studded affair with a guest list that includes Jason Isbell, Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon, Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara, Garrison Starr and Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick.

Branan’s always a warm, soulful and generous performer. Go welcome him back.

(9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Will’s Pub, $15-$18)

Event Details
Cory Branan

Cory Branan

Thu., Nov. 10, 9 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$18

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
More
