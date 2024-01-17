Alina Jacobs and Noa Jacques headline an evening of experimental sound at Winter Park's Dining Room

Maximum skronk in the house

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 5:44 pm

Alina Jacobs and Noa Jacques return to Orlando this week - Screen capture courtesy Autumn Records/Youtube
House shows often get noisy, but few serve up pure noise like the ones at the Dining Room, the Winter Park artists’ home that’s a bastion for experimental music performance.

Their next showcase features a couple of notable duos — NYC noise saxophonist Alina Jacobs and Northeastern improv drummer Noa Jacques bring their free-jazz cred to town, and Tampa Bay saxophonist Zachary Hickerson (Storage Music Unit) and Orlando’s Will Bess (Warm Frames, Tiger Beat) will bring the noise themselves. Also playing will be resident artist Jonas Van den Bossche.

Since the Dining Room is a private family home, masks are encouraged (’tis the season). And since it’s a free show, donations are also encouraged for the performers. Otherwise, brace yourself for maximum skronk.

