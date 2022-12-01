AFI close out their 'Bodies' tour this weekend at Orlando's House of Blues

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Big Hassle AFI end their tour in Orlando

Thirty years strong, AFI (an initialism for “A Fire Inside”) are burning bright and reliably dark. This House of Blues gig is the last show on the seminal band’s 2022 Bodies Tour.The tour is named after AFI's 2021 release, the band’s 11th album. Such a massive discography makes for a live performance rife with nostalgia and surprises. Like notches on a door frame, one sure way to determine what punk generation someone belongs to is to ask what their favorite AFI album is.From 1995’s classic punk sound onto the goth punk evolution embraced on 2006’sto the new-wave energy of, band members Davey Havok, Adam Carson, Hunter Burgan and Jade Puget are constantly evolving and experimenting with new offerings for fans.Warn your warmth to turn away, because for one night in Orlando, it’s December every day.