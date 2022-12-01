AFI close out their 'Bodies' tour this weekend at Orlando's House of Blues

Thirty years strong, AFI (an initialism for “A Fire Inside”) are burning bright and reliably dark. This House of Blues gig is the last show on the seminal band’s 2022 Bodies Tour.
The tour is named after AFI's 2021 release, the band’s 11th album. Such a massive discography makes for a live performance rife with nostalgia and surprises. Like notches on a door frame, one sure way to determine what punk generation someone belongs to is to ask what their favorite AFI album is.
From 1995’s classic punk sound on Answer That and Stay Fashionable to the goth punk evolution embraced on 2006’s DECEMBERUNDERGROUND to the new-wave energy of Bodies, band members Davey Havok, Adam Carson, Hunter Burgan and Jade Puget are constantly evolving and experimenting with new offerings for fans.
Warn your warmth to turn away, because for one night in Orlando, it’s December every day.
8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista, houseofblues.com, $29.50-$75.