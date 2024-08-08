Aerosmith cancels 2025 show in Orlando and retires from touring

This farewell tour was meant to be the band’s onstage curtain call, with the Black Crowes set to open each show. The tour's Orlando gig was set for February 2025.
The band released a statement that Tyler had been working hard to have his voice set for the stage, but after relentless efforts, canceling the tour (and any future touring) was the best option for Tyler’s health and for the band as a whole.
Per the band’s Instagram, “it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”
An unfortunate but necessary decision for an iconic rock band, and a bittersweet goodbye to the band’s legendary live run.
