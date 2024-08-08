Aerosmith cancels 2025 show in Orlando and retires from touring

Dream off

By on Thu, Aug 8, 2024 at 1:55 pm

click to enlarge Aerosmith cancels 2025 Orlando show and entire final tour - Photo courtesy Live Nation
Photo courtesy Live Nation
Aerosmith cancels 2025 Orlando show and entire final tour
American rock band Aerosmith have canceled their 2025 "Peace Out" final tour and announced their retirement from touring, due to a vocal cord injury suffered by vocalist Steven Tyler.

This farewell tour was meant to be the band’s onstage curtain call, with the Black Crowes set to open each show. The tour's Orlando gig was set for February 2025.

The band released a statement that Tyler had been working hard to have his voice set for the stage, but after relentless efforts, canceling the tour (and any future touring) was the best option for Tyler’s health and for the band as a whole.

Per the band’s Instagram, “it is clear that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary decision — as a band of brothers — to retire from the touring stage.”

An unfortunate but necessary decision for an iconic rock band, and a bittersweet goodbye to the band’s legendary live run.

August 7, 2024

