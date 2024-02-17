Adventurous hip-hop duo Armand Hammer showing off new, mostly unheard album at the Social Thursday

click to enlarge Photo by Alexander Richter One of the last stops on Armand Hammer's tour is in Orlando

Location Details The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-246-1419 www.thesocial.org

Left-field NYC rap duo Armand Hammer is finally touring behind last year’s stunning new album, and Orlando gets a listening session next week.is a more loose-limbed undertaking for Elucid and Billy Woods, even by the duo's own adventurous standards. The album grew out of a jam session and the free (jazz) and easy flow of the music spurs on the two MCs to ever-greater heights of nonlinear, space-is-the-place wonder.The finished album featured contributions from everyone from JPEGMAFIA and EL-P to Moor Mother and Junglepussy, along with plenty of live instrumentation. But that’s not the only new material Armand Hammer are touring behind.They’ll be previewing new material from, a surprise vinyl-only release with contributions from Dreamcrusher and Aesop Rock, and selling copies of the LP.Thursday’s show at The Social is the penultimate show of their tour, the only Florida engagement and a rare chance to snatch up a copy of BLK LBL, so drag your carcass out on a weeknight because this will be a dizzying affair.