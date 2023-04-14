Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

A resurgent Pedro the Lion play the Social in April

We’re all still in the glow of David Bazan resurrecting Pedro the Lion

By on Fri, Apr 14, 2023 at 4:14 pm

click to enlarge Pedro the Lion play the Social this month - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Pedro the Lion play the Social this month

When it comes to album anniversary tours, this one will be tough to top for indie-rock fans in general and sadboys in particular.

While we’re all still in the glow of David Bazan resurrecting the beloved Pedro the Lion after more than a decade of dormancy, he and the band are returning in full retrospective glory. To commemorate the 25th birthday of debut album It’s Hard to Find a Friend and the 21st of third album Control, Pedro the Lion will perform both lauded records in their entirety.

Opening will be Seattle’s Erik Walters, a songwriter and guitarist whose sterling résumé also includes stints in Perfume Genius, Telekinesis and now Pedro the Lion.

6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, The Social, $30
Event Details
Pedro the Lion

Pedro the Lion

Sat., April 22, 6 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$30

Bao Le-Huu

