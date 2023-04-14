When it comes to album anniversary tours, this one will be tough to top for indie-rock fans in general and sadboys in particular.
While we’re all still in the glow of David Bazan resurrecting the beloved Pedro the Lion after more than a decade of dormancy, he and the band are returning in full retrospective glory. To commemorate the 25th birthday of debut album It’s Hard to Find a Friend and the 21st of third album Control, Pedro the Lion will perform both lauded records in their entirety.
Opening will be Seattle’s Erik Walters, a songwriter and guitarist whose sterling résumé also includes stints in Perfume Genius, Telekinesis and now Pedro the Lion.
6 p.m. Saturday, April 22, The Social, $30
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter