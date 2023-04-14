click to enlarge Courtesy photo Pedro the Lion play the Social this month

When it comes to album anniversary tours, this one will be tough to top for indie-rock fans in general and sadboys in particular.While we’re all still in the glow of David Bazan resurrecting the beloved Pedro the Lion after more than a decade of dormancy, he and the band are returning in full retrospective glory. To commemorate the 25th birthday of debut albumand the 21st of third album, Pedro the Lion will perform both lauded records in their entirety.Opening will be Seattle’s Erik Walters, a songwriter and guitarist whose sterling résumé also includes stints in Perfume Genius, Telekinesis and now Pedro the Lion.