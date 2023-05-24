A deep dive into the mythology of the singular Stevie Nicks ahead of her Thursday Amway show

Visions of Stevie

By , and on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
A deep dive into the mythology of the singular Stevie Nicks ahead of her Thursday Amway show
photo by Kristin Burns, digital illustration by Daniel Rodriguez

Pop music, at its finest, is a province of mythmaking, speculative fiction, reality-reshaping, and trying on and then discarding mask after mask. And few do this as effortlessly, to the point of unintentionally, as Stevie Nicks. Over a five-decade-plus career in music, either with Fleetwood Mac or fearlessly solo, Nicks has inspired fervent sing-alongs, fervent album sales, fervent devotion and fervent mystique. How do you untangle the myth from the reality of the singular art and life of Nicks? Who cares! We don't have any time for that today. Instead, we're here to revel in the enigma and lore of Nicks, and maybe do some conjuring of our own. Here are three headlong dives into the grimoire of Stevie Nicks ahead of her Thursday show at the Amway Center.

Event Details
Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks

Thu., May 25, 6:30 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$105-$1000

Gold Dust Woman

Where to begin with the Stevie Nicks era of Fleetwood Mac and the spells she cast through those early albums? The "beginning"? Sure, (winks) we can give that whole thing a go.

A young and impossibly beautiful duo of wayward elven hippy lovers, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, show up on Mick Fleetwood's doorstep and immediately turn his band of bluesy belters into mysterious rock megastars, complete with near-Shakespearean levels of band intrigue, doomed romance and Bacchanalian lifestyles.

If you have a vinyl copy of Rumours in your home, congratulations, you have the equivalent of a ouija board. How else to explain the wild, incantatory magick of Nicks' spotlight numbers like "Dreams," "Gold Dust Woman" and the wracked "Silver Springs" (magically materializing on reissues, still drawing in unsuspecting listeners like a siren to crash hopelessly against the rocks of unrequited love). And if you mimic her pose on the album cover, stare into the mirror and whisper the name "Rhiannon" three times, well ... you'll have to find out for yourself.

At the height of Mac fame, Nicks was a (possibly) benevolent magus: decked out in capes, top hats, lace, swirling dresses, talismanic jewelry; entrancing whole stadiums in ways that a hack like Jim Jones could only dream about. Then Tusk, and by that point, the gonzo capitalist overload of Fleetwood Mac — double albums, studio overkill, band infighting, commercial suicide — and its deleterious impact on Nicks — blizzards of cocaine, a tortured secret affair with the married Fleetwood — led Nicks to quietly gather up her crystal ball and tambourines, and fly away like a ... nightbird? Maybe. Maybe not. — MM

Leather and lace

Queen of the night, sovereign of serenity, goddess of the moon, ruler of the stars. Like a Greek goddess of myth, Nicks is often depicted as covered in the mists of midnight, a shawl of dust reflecting the glimmer and glint of nuclear fusion light years away.

The enchanted Stevie Nicks, clad in myth as often as chiffon, velvet, leather and lace ... her armor of the night. The enchanted Nicks, in the sweet and sticky summer of 1981, with the release of her debut solo album, Bella Donna, declared her devotion to darkness, "Like the moon that she loved/ don't you know that the stars are a part of us?"

Bella Donna, though still rooted in mystic California vibes, has a tougher, more rock sound. Shorn of the Mac's excess, Bella Donna and The Wild Heart were like disquieted muses drifting along the Sunset Strip, conjuring fishnet-clad hair-metallers and pale death-rockers from thin air, before repairing to a castle deep in the Hollywood Hills just before dawn. Or so a story goes.

A fighter for love and language, Nicks keeps her coven close. She's known to bestow golden crescent moons to young people she sees herself in, that look up to her, or that she's worked with: Tavi Gevinson and Taylor Swift are among these acolytes.

These intentional gestures of community gifted by the sorceress of sound and stage, of self-appointed lore, are a testament to her alchemy of the night. — NS

'She is like a cat in the dark'?

Those of us who came of age in the era of Rumours spent more time than we'd like to admit debating the question "Is Stevie Nicks a witch or isn't she?"

Nicks certainly seemed happy with the insinuation: "All your life you've never seen/ A woman taken by the wind," she'd purr. Whereupon the more cynical among us would opine that we were instead witnessing a woman being taken by several pounds of Peruvian floor cleanser.

It took decades for us to see our folly. And for that we have to thank the renowned documentarian Ryan Murphy, who in his landmark white paper American Horror Story: Coven, proved that Nicks had been a genuine practitioner of the dark arts all along.

Like a Nick Broomfield of the small screen, Murphy laid out his thesis in a dramatic fashion and with a real flair for storytelling. He planted the seeds early in the season by introducing us to one Misty Day, a humorously addled bayou witch whose obsessive consumption of Fleetwood Mac had convinced her that Nicks was a member of the tribe.

The idea was submitted as patently ridiculous — a nostalgic callback to innumerable crocheted hopheads whose company we had to endure back in the '70s. But it was just a feint, because several installments later, Nicks herself appeared onscreen, in a cameo that revealed she is indeed in command of mystical powers far beyond the reckoning of us humble mortal types.

She was even shown gifting Day with one of her trademark shawls, to wield as a totem!

Case closed, gentlemen of the jukebox jury. I have no idea how Murphy convinced Nicks to put an end to 37 years' worth of innuendo and declare her spiritual gifts in such an ironclad, undeniable manner. But I guess nothing is impossible to the guy who was finally able to prove O.J. murdered Versace. (We think that's how it went.)

Documentary is the gatekeeper of truth, and by capturing Nicks on camera in her full bedknob-and-broomstick glory, Murphy showed he is the master of it. — SS

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

44 events 269 articles

_____
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Authors

Matthew Moyer

Steve Schneider

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tool vocalist dresses in drag at ‘all-ages’ Welcome to Rockville, flouting DeSantis anti-drag laws

By Matthew Moyer

Tool's Maynard James Keenan in drag at Welcome to Rockville

Maluma to romance Orlando when he brings ‘Don Juan’ tour to town

By Matthew Moyer

Maluma is bringing his 'Don Juan' tour to Orlando

Saharan rock legend Mdou Moctar plays Orlando Thursday

By Matthew Moyer

Souleymane Ibrahim, Mdou Moctar, Mikey Coltun and Ahmoudou Madassane

Leatherette and Body Shop say adieu to Orlando

By Maisie Haney

Body Shop and Leatherette say bye-bye

Also in Music

Tool vocalist dresses in drag at ‘all-ages’ Welcome to Rockville, flouting DeSantis anti-drag laws

By Matthew Moyer

Tool's Maynard James Keenan in drag at Welcome to Rockville

Plaza Live Orlando announces closure for renovations starting in June

By Matthew Moyer

Plaza Live closes for renovations in June

Orlando's Cathedral Bells get seriously dreamy with new album 'Everything at Once'

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando's Cathredral Bells release new album 'Everything at Once'

Rapper/producer TzariZM is back on the mic at last with new album

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando rapper/producer TzariZM releases a new album
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us