A cornucopia of concerts worth checking out in Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend

Photo by Jim Leatherman
Tam Tam reunite this weekend
If you're feeling a little cabin fever — familial or otherwise — this long weekend, there is plenty of live music to check out all around Orlando.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddaeus Tribbett:
8 p.m., WIll's Pub, $20.
Friday, Nov. 25
Beautiful Music Jazz Quartet:
5 p.m., , free.Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, free.
Discothèque: DJ Seinfeld:
9 p.m., Elixir, $33.99
Sundown Sessions: Wynn/Wynn:
7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
Gasolina Party:
8 p.m., House of Blues, $15-$70.
This is What Dreams are Made of: A Disney and 2000s Dance Party:
8 p.m., The Abbey, $15.
Turkey Hangover Party: Milkin' The Turkey and The C-Side:
8 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, free.
Steeln' Peaches:
8 p.m., Will's Pub, $15-$20.
Taylor Swift "Midnights" DJ Dance Party:
9 p.m., West End Trading Co., $11-$15.
Tam Tam, TV Dinner, Future Bartenderz, Dean Malenko and the Back Breakers:
9 p.m., Uncle Lou's, donations.
Power 2.0, Roxx, We The Generation:
8 p.m., The Haven, $10.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Trinity of Terror Tour: Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, Atreyu:
5 p.m., Orlando Amphitheater, $50.
Dayglow, Ritt Momney:
6 p.m., The Beacham, $25.
SkanksGiving: Control This:
6 p.m., West End Trading Co., $12.
Bad Santa and The Angry Elves, Gargamel, DJ Sleigh:
7 p.m., The Abbey, $15-$60.
WASP, Armored Saint: 7 p.m., The Plaza Live, $40.
Sundown Sessions: Samantha Lee Duo:
7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
Circuit Church: Pressurewave, Mechanical Mushroom, Preston Hardwick:
7 p.m., The Nook On Robinson, free.
Keep Flying, Hungover, Petty Thefts, Danny Attack, Default Friends:
7 p.m., Will's Pub, $15-$17.
Claire Vandiver Duo:
8 p.m., Dees Brothers Brewery, free.
Surfsgiving: Proxima Tide:
8 p.m., The Imperial at Washburn Imports, free.
Zelda Grey and The Shade:
10 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
Songwriter Showcase: Hannah Stokes, Meggy Kay, Earth Tones, Lexi Shroll:
8 p.m., Bynx, free.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Eddie Marshall's Blue Bamboo Big Band:
3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25-$35.
I Prevail, Pierce The Veil, Fit for a King, Yours Truly:
6 p.m., House of Blues, $45-$86.75.
Sundown Sessions: Jensey:
7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
SWIMM, Timothy Eerie, Way OutL
8 p.m., Will's Pub, $12-$15.
