A cornucopia of concerts worth checking out in Orlando over Thanksgiving weekend

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 1:31 pm

click to enlarge Tam Tam reunite this weekend - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Tam Tam reunite this weekend

If you're feeling a little cabin fever — familial or otherwise — this long weekend, there is plenty of live music to check out all around Orlando.

Thursday, Nov. 24
Thanksgiving Getdown: Roosevelt Collier, Rashid Williams, Thaddaeus Tribbett: 8 p.m., WIll's Pub, $20.

Friday, Nov. 25
Beautiful Music Jazz Quartet: 5 p.m., , free.Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, free.
Discothèque: DJ Seinfeld: 9 p.m., Elixir, $33.99
Sundown Sessions: Wynn/Wynn: 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
Gasolina Party: 8 p.m., House of Blues, $15-$70.
This is What Dreams are Made of: A Disney and 2000s Dance Party: 8 p.m., The Abbey, $15.
Turkey Hangover Party: Milkin' The Turkey and The C-Side: 8 p.m., Stardust Video & Coffee, free.
Steeln' Peaches: 8 p.m., Will's Pub, $15-$20.
Taylor Swift "Midnights" DJ Dance Party: 9 p.m., West End Trading Co., $11-$15.
Tam Tam, TV Dinner, Future Bartenderz, Dean Malenko and the Back Breakers: 9 p.m., Uncle Lou's, donations.
Power 2.0, Roxx, We The Generation: 8 p.m., The Haven, $10.

Saturday, Nov. 26
Trinity of Terror Tour: Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides, Atreyu: 5 p.m., Orlando Amphitheater, $50.
Dayglow, Ritt Momney: 6 p.m., The Beacham, $25.
SkanksGiving: Control This: 6 p.m., West End Trading Co., $12.
Bad Santa and The Angry Elves, Gargamel, DJ Sleigh: 7 p.m., The Abbey, $15-$60.
WASP, Armored Saint: 7 p.m., The Plaza Live, $40.
Sundown Sessions: Samantha Lee Duo: 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
Circuit Church: Pressurewave, Mechanical Mushroom, Preston Hardwick: 7 p.m., The Nook On Robinson, free.
Keep Flying, Hungover, Petty Thefts, Danny Attack, Default Friends: 7 p.m.,  Will's Pub, $15-$17.
Claire Vandiver Duo: 8 p.m., Dees Brothers Brewery, free.
Surfsgiving: Proxima Tide: 8 p.m., The Imperial at Washburn Imports, free.
Zelda Grey and The Shade: 10 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
Songwriter Showcase: Hannah Stokes, Meggy Kay, Earth Tones, Lexi Shroll: 8 p.m.,  Bynx, free.

Sunday, Nov. 27
Eddie Marshall's Blue Bamboo Big Band: 3 p.m., Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, $25-$35.
I Prevail, Pierce The Veil, Fit for a King, Yours Truly: 6 p.m., House of Blues, $45-$86.75.
Sundown Sessions: Jensey: 7 p.m., Lil Indie's, free.
SWIMM, Timothy Eerie, Way OutL 8 p.m., Will's Pub, $12-$15.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Guitarist Roosevelt Collier throws a Thanksgiving Getdown at Orlando's Will's Pub

By Bao Le-Huu

Roosevelt Collier will soundtrack your Thanksgiving night

Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"

The strange story of Ervin Berlin and Orlando’s great lost (and found) first punk record

By Brian Costello

The Goods: The freshly-reissued Ervin Berlin 7" single

Check out Hannah Stokes, Meggy Kay and other on-the-rise Orlando musicians at Bynx for a free show Saturday

By Bao Le-Huu

Hannah Stoke plays Bynx

Also in Music

The strange story of Ervin Berlin and Orlando’s great lost (and found) first punk record

By Brian Costello

The Goods: The freshly-reissued Ervin Berlin 7" single

Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"

By Bao Le-Huu

Orlando synthwave project ACP Pro is back with menacing new anthem "Atomic Trinity"

Orlando punks 430 Steps break through with metallized new album 'Lights Out'

By Bao Le-Huu

430 Steps

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'

By Bill Forman

In an age of audio-induced attention-deficit disorder, learn the art of 'Slow Listening'
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us